Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4 %

AVGO stock traded down $12.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $835.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

