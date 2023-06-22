Kaspa (KAS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.52 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $499.89 million and approximately $19.52 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,243,081,795 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,235,601,949.94158. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02464087 USD and is up 9.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $15,651,976.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

