Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45.57 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002998 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $527.67 million and approximately $45.57 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 586,220,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,212,615 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

