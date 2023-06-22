Kava Price Hits $0.95 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Kava has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $556.05 million and $103.89 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 584,506,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,498,901 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

