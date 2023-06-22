Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

