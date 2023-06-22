KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $65.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

KB Home announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.