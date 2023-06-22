Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Down 0.9 %

KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International during the first quarter worth about $21,944,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,869,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,581,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

