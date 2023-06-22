Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.14 and traded as high as C$6.34. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 2,849,138 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4550562 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

