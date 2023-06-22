Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Shares Down 2.5%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €32.01 ($34.79) and last traded at €32.13 ($34.92). 246,443 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.95 ($35.82).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.95.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

