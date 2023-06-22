KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $258,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $135,437,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after acquiring an additional 931,519 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

