Knowles (NYSE:KN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.74

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and traded as high as $17.91. Knowles shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 643,003 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

