Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AutoZone by 47.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AZO stock opened at $2,446.04 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,013.28 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,563.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,487.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

