Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,542 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 6.0 %

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of INTC opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

