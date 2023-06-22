Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after buying an additional 190,256 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,403,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after purchasing an additional 121,324 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

