Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

