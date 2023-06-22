Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

NYSE LMT opened at $466.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

