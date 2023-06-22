Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 2.4% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,085,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,090,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,608 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

