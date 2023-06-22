Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,796,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,796,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,734 shares of company stock valued at $161,281,279 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

