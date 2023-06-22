KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 607,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 322,237 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 522,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after buying an additional 174,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 276,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 154,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance

KBA opened at $23.46 on Thursday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $38.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $426.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.