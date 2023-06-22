Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

