Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.03. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 104,544 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Thomas Malley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.65 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 140.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.5% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,348,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

