Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.69. 161,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.86. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

