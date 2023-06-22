Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

