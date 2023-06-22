Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 388 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,419. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

