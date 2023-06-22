Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.66. 771,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

