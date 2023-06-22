Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,462,544 shares of company stock valued at $248,943,597. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.83. 2,005,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513,418. The company has a market cap of $328.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

