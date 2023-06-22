LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 7.9%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 109,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 286,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

