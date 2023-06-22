Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys 16,292 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 2.2% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 70,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,189. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

