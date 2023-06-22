Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,304,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 167,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,889. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.