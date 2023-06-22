Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,692 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,531.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 384,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 377,444 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. 421,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,210. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.