Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 515 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 218,986 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 306,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,146. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

