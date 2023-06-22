Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 54,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,789. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.