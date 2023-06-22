Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $51.28. 240,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,321. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
