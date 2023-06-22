Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $89.51. 186,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

