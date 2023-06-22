Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

