Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

