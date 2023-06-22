Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45,100 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,734,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 68,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

