Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $280,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $523.23. The stock had a trading volume of 217,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,331. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $537.10 and its 200 day moving average is $553.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

