Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,872,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $431.85. 112,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,731. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.51 and a 200 day moving average of $367.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

