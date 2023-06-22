Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $475.56. 1,213,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.10 and its 200-day moving average is $368.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

