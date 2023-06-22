Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,864 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CL stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $77.69. 701,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

