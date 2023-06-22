Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.23% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JUST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. 5,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $286.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

