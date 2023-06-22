Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $12.98. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 252,617 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 111,674 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 455,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 59,466 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

