Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $104.61 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

