Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

