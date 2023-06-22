Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,449 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.35 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.