Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,274 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.