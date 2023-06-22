Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $94.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.