Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $401.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.32. The company has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

