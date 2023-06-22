Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VUG opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

